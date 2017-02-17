Central to present annual Bistro event

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Aberdeen Central will host its 19th Annual Valentine Bistro at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Thomas F. Kelly Theatre.

The event, billed as Sweets for the Sweet, will feature 10 student acts and four vocal groups. The school had a record number of acts that tried out this year, according to Susan Appl, Central Show Choir Director.

In addition to the music, there will also be cupcakes served.

New to the event this year will be a special presentation during intermission.

Tickets are $8 at the door or in advance from Shelly Sutton at Central High School (605) 725-8100. Appl said that all seating in reserved.

Appl said that there will also be door prizes given away each evening.