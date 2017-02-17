Education Committee rejects repeal of Common Core standards

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – As part of a hoghouse amendment to Senate Bill 126, the Senate Education Committee of the South Dakota legislature Thursday morning rejected a proposal to repeal South Dakota common core standards and replace them with the Massachusetts Curriculum Framework standards.

The committee voted 5-2 to kill the bill.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Senator Phil Jensen of Rapid City, says that Common Core is a “faulty system.”

Pierre School Board member Dr. Paul Turman testified against the bill, saying that he has not heard from one parent about the Common Core standards hurting the students.

Pierre Senator Jeff Monroe, along with Jensen, was the only two on the committee that supported the repeal and replacement of Common Core. Monroe says that contrary to Turman, he has heard from a multitude of constituents.

Stanley County 3rd grade teacher Sarah Lutz testified that the current Common Core standards encourage her students to think critically.

Committee Chair Jim Bolin of Canton made it known when killing the bill, that the state would not have the dollars to repeal the common core standards with the Massachusetts standards.