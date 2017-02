HS Scoreboard: 2/16

THU SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Ab Central 54 – Cole Bergan 17pts. Cannon Hannigan 12pts.

Huron [B] 77 – 3 players in double figures led by 19pts from Kobe Busch.

Leo/Fred 40 [bbb] – Tanner Geffre 16pts. 46 [gbb] – Maddie Nordine 12pts.

Eureka/Bow 36 24

Ipswich 60 – Andrew Fuhrmann 24pts. 53 [gbb] – Kam Heinz 19pts.

Potter Co 64 [bbb] – Tanner Storer 25pts. 43

Sully Buttes (#5) 47 [bbb] 77 [gbb]

Faulkton 48 – Tyler Ogle w/ GH 22pts 28

Hitch-Tulare 31 59 [gbb]

Wolsey/Wess 72 [bbb] – Bennett White 26pts. 37

Deuel 40 41 [bbb]

DeSmet 62 [gbb] 35

Waverly-SS 48 [gbb]

Great Plains L. 31

Huron 31

Ab Central [G] 60 – Paiton Burckhard 23pts. Haylee Mork 11pts.

Brit-Hecla 33 – Ashley Fossness 11pts.

Ab Roncalli [G] 61 – Megan Streier 18pts.

Groton 36 – Audrey Wanner 11pts & Jessica Bjerke 11pts.

Milbank [G] 49 – Gabbi Cummins 13pts.

Herr/SA 60 – Charlie Tisdall – 24pts & 10rbs.

NW 52 [G] – Evy Peterson & Addison Sparling 15pts each.

Langford 66 – Ady Dwight 28pts.

Ed Central 42 [G]

Tiospa Zina 28

Webster 81 [G] – Haley Rithmiller 27pts. Olivia Breske 17pts. Mariah Volesky 13pts.

Clark/WL 37

Redfield 38 [G] – Hannah Kuehn 11pts.

Miller 52

Highmore/Harr 35 [G]

Stanley County 40

Mobridge/Pollock [G] 47

Flo/Henry 51

Summit 53 [G]

COLLEGE

WR

U-Mary 20

NSU 19

– NSU trailed 14-0 through the first three weights and then made a comeback but it ultimately fell short.

– NSU got wins from Tyler Stenberg, Blake Perryman, Tanner Olson, David Murphy & Joe Gomez.

PROS

NHL

DAL 1

MIN 3