Run off system not developed yet

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – After the Missouri River flooding in 2011, the Corps of Engineers said they would develop a real-time rain and run off monitoring system in the upper basin. That has not yet happened.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says the blame game is on.

The system was authorized in the 2014 Water Resources Development Act. Rounds says he added a funding proposal last year.

Rounds says even if money was approved this year, it could be a year or two before the system could be deployed.

The 2011 flooding was triggered by heavy mountain snowpack melting, coupled with very heavy rains across eastern Montana.