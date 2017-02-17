Tractor Supply Company hosting FFA Fundraiser

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen area Tractor Supply Company will be part of National FFA Week.

Starting today through Feb. 26, the local store will collect donations to help support grants for FFA Chapters in South Dakota.

This marks the second year of the program, according to Evan Boyer, Tractor Supply Company Spokesperson.

There are 1,600 Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide involved in the fundraising project.

Boyer said that he does not have a specific goal in mind for this year’s fundraising event, but would like raise more money to help fund more grants than last year.

The Tractor Supply Company FFA Fundraiser has a simple concept.