Wolves Wrestlers Fall by the Slimmest of Margins

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern State University wrestling team battled with the University of Mary on Thursday as it came down to the final weight of the night. The Wolves ultimately fell in the dual 20-19 with the 285 pound match going into overtime. NSU is now 4-12 overall and 0-7 in the league in duals this season.

Northern trailed 14-0 through the first three weights, however Tyler Stenberg opened things up for the Wolves notching the first win of the evening. The senior defeated Hunter Eckert in a 13-4 major decision. Stenberg notched five takedowns, one reversal, and one point of riding time in the win, while leading the entire match.

Blake Perryman kept things rolling at 157 pounds defeating Jordan Hegel in 12-6 decision. Perryman tallied four take downs, and two reversals in the win bringing the dual score to 14-7. The Marauder lead lengthened with a 165 pound win, however Tanner Olson got things back on track for NSU. Olson recorded an 8-2 decision victory over Dane Fischer. The Northern junior recorded two takedowns, two escapes, and one point of riding time to secure the victory.

With the Wolves trailing 17-10, David Murphy fought back from a 4-point deficit to defeat Austin Eichmann in a 12-4 major decision. Murphy notched an escape and then rattled off 11 more points to secure the victory, tallying two takedowns, six nearfall points, and one point of riding time. The victory brought the Wolves within three as the scoreboard read 17-14.

Next up was the 2-time All-American for the Wolves Joe Gomez, who came out attacking from the start. Gomez quickly tallied three takedowns in the first fighting for an extra point victory and the led. The senior rattled of a point scoring spree in the third, including five takedowns to secure the technical fall win over Jacob Green. The 22-7 victory put the Wolves ahead 19-17 heading into the final match of the evening.

Harrison Townsend battled in a hard fought 285 pound match which went into the first tie-breaker period. The freshman fell to Dominic Tudor on a takedown late in the period. The 3-point win for the Marauders sealed the U-Mary victory in the dual.

The Wolves will conclude the regular season tomorrow with a home dual versus Minot State. The two team’s face-off at 7 p.m. from Wachs Arena. Northern will also honor their seniors prior to the start of the dual.